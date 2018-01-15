Danica Patrick Confirms She and Aaron Rodgers Are Dating

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2018

FILE - In this July 30, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, left, smiles during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis.; and in this May 23, 2015, file photo, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick waits by her car in Charlotte, N.C. Patrick, a noted Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday. Jan. 15, 2018, she is dating Rodgers. (AP Photo/ Morry Gash, left, and Chris Keane, right, File)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick are a couple.

"Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick said Monday, per the Associated Press.

The two reportedly met at the ESPYs in 2012 and have been linked romantically since the beginning of January.

TMZ Sports provided pictures Sunday of the two having dinner together in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both athletes were involved in high-profile relationships over the past few years that ended in 2017. Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. until the two broke up after five years. Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn for a few years before they split.

Patrick and Rodgers are apparently fine with dating in the public eye, and Patrick said she'll be changing her rooting interests from the Chicago Bears.

"Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she told the AP about the Packers. "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."

Patrick is set to retire from racing after competing in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in 2018. Rodgers is coming off an injury-marred season in which he played just seven games.

Related

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers Safeties Coach Interviewing with Texans

    Zach Kruse
    via Packers Wire
    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    How Ty Factors into Offseason Plans at WR

    Jack Wepfer
    via Packers Wire
    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Randall Cobb Is Worth Every Penny

    Packers News
    via Packers News
    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers Poised for Free-Agency Foray

    Pete Dougherty
    via Packers News