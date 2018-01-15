Danica Patrick Confirms She and Aaron Rodgers Are Dating

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick are a couple.

"Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick said Monday, per the Associated Press.

The two reportedly met at the ESPYs in 2012 and have been linked romantically since the beginning of January.

TMZ Sports provided pictures Sunday of the two having dinner together in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both athletes were involved in high-profile relationships over the past few years that ended in 2017. Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. until the two broke up after five years. Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn for a few years before they split.

Patrick and Rodgers are apparently fine with dating in the public eye, and Patrick said she'll be changing her rooting interests from the Chicago Bears.

"Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she told the AP about the Packers. "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."

Patrick is set to retire from racing after competing in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 in 2018. Rodgers is coming off an injury-marred season in which he played just seven games.