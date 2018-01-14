Australian Open 2018 TV Schedule: Day-by-Day Listings for Entire Tournament

Australian Open 2018 TV Schedule: Day-by-Day Listings for Entire TournamentJanuary 14, 2018
The likes of Serena Williams and Andy Murray will be absent from the Australian Open this year, but the first Grand Slam of 2018 should nevertheless prove to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis.
The action in Melbourne will run from Monday, January 15 through to Sunday, January 28.
In the UK, Eurosport will be providing full coverage of the tournament, while viewers in the U.S. can catch the action on ESPN and the Tennis Channel.
The Open can also be streamed live via Eurosport Player, WatchESPN and Tennis Channel Everywhere.
Here is the complete schedule for the competition:
Monday, Jan. 15: 1st round, 12:55 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2
Tuesday, Jan. 16: 1st round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Monday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Wednesday, Jan. 17: 2nd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Thursday, Jan. 18: 2nd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Friday, Jan. 19: 3rd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Thursday on Tennis Channel, 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Saturday, Jan. 20: 3rd round, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Friday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Sunday, Jan. 21: Round of 16, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Saturday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Monday, Jan. 22: Round of 16, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Sunday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Tuesday, Jan. 23: Quarter-finals, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Monday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Wednesday, Jan. 24: Quarter-finals, 12 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on Tennis Channel, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Thursday, Jan. 25: Semi-finals, 2:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET, 3:30 a.m on ESPN2
Friday, Jan. 26: Semi-final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 11 p.m. ET Thursday on Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 27: Women's singles final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 9 p.m. ET Friday on Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
Sunday, Jan. 28: Men's singles final, 8:30 a.m. GMT on Eurosport, 12 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel, 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
Roger Federer will be pursuing his 20th Grand Slam victory as he looks to defend his title after winning in Melbourne last year.
Having won just one title since 2010, Federer enjoyed a sensational renaissance in 2017, winning not only the Australian Open but Wimbledon, too.
Eurosport UK analysed one of the keys to his renewed success:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
We break down Roger Federer's most "spectacular" new tactic in recent years ... the SABR 👊 https://t.co/KBRH5zwhJu2018-1-13 12:00:03
It's a tactic we may well see employed in Melbourne, as he'll need to conserve energy for the later rounds, not only because he's now 36 but also because he has been handed a tricky draw, per Tennis TV:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
All in the bottom half of #AusOpen draw...😬 Federer Zverev Thiem Goffin Djokovic Wawrinka Del Potro Monfils Berdych2018-1-11 08:51:04
If the Swiss maestro is to reach the final again this year—where he could be set for a rematch of last year's against Rafael Nadal—he'll have to beat some top talent.
Nevertheless, if he plays as well as he did throughout the tournament in 2017, he'll give himself an excellent chance.
Williams' absence will ensure an open draw on the women's side, and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will have her eyes trained on the title.
The German won here during her sensational 2016 season, in which she also won the U.S. Open and reached the Wimbledon final, but last year she struggled to replicate that success and failed to make it past the fourth round of any major.
Kerber has looked in fine fettle in 2018, though, per tennis writers Tumaini Carayol and Ben Rothenberg:
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
Angie Kerber so far in 2018: Mertens 7-6 7-6 Bouchard 6-1 6-3 Gavrilova 6-1 6-2 Bencic 6-4 6-1 Safarova 6-7(3) 7-6(8) 6-2 V. Williams 5-7 6-3 6-1 Cibulkova 6-3 6-1 Giorgi 6-2 6-3 Barty 6-4 6-42018-1-13 07:33:36
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Angelique Kerber beats Ash Barty 6-4, 6-4 to win Sydney, her first title since the 2016 US Open. No player has looked better in 2018. One to watch for the #AusOpen title.2018-1-13 07:22:17
Her tumble down the rankings in 2017 has left her on the same side of the draw as world No. 1 Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza among others, and she could also face the unseeded Maria Sharapova in the third round.
Kerber has proven herself exceptionally difficult to beat when on form, though, so if she can maintain her momentum heading into the tournament, she'll have a strong chance of winning.