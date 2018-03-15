Report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars Agree to 2-Year, $10 Million Contract

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reported the news. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is worth $10 million and he could make up to $11 million in incentives.

Seferian-Jenkins set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2017, which isn't saying too much following three largely underwhelming seasons to open his NFL career. He caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Jets.

The 25-year-old missed the first two games while serving a suspension that stemmed from a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving in February 2017 after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrested dated all the way back to September 2016, which was the final straw that led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to release him two and a half years after selecting him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Seferian-Jenkins was unquestionably one of the top tight ends in that year's draft class. He had 146 receptions for 1,840 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three years at Washington, and he claimed the John Mackey Award as a junior in 2013.

However, Seferian-Jenkins' potential has failed to fully materialize in the NFL.

Back in November, he acknowledged he didn't have a strong relationship with Dirk Koetter, who was the Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2015 and then head coach beginning in 2016.

"There was a definite rift," Seferian-Jenkins said last November, per NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes. "There were some things that went on that I didn't appreciate ... I felt disrespected. I didn't like it. It was hard for me to function. It was not a good situation for me."

Seferian-Jenkins went on to say playing for the Jets was a completely different situation, telling Hughes the team "was just like a family."

The 2017 season could represent Seferian-Jenkins starting to turn a corner, but he still has a long way to go to establish himself as a No. 1 tight end for an NFL team. Football Outsiders ranked him last in defense-adjusted yards above replacement among 51 qualified tight ends.

Even though Seferian-Jenkins was comfortable in the Jets' locker room, leaving New York could aid him in his overall development.

The Jets' quarterback situation has been a nightmare over the past few years, and there's no guarantee selecting a passer in the first round of the 2018 draft will provide immediate dividends.

By signing with Jaguars, Seferian-Jenkins should have a better chance to improve than he would've had in the Big Apple.