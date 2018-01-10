Former Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster Opens Up About Substance Abuse, Rehab

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has spoken publicly for the first time since resigning from his job in October to undergo treatment for substance abuse.

In an interview with NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Foerster opened up about hoping to find a way out of his drug use:

"I was to the point where I was just praying to God, I want this stuff out.

"Not like exposed, but I want this out of my life. I can't do this anymore. All this s--t I had going on outside of work, I don't want to do this anymore. I don't want to drink anymore. I don't want to use anymore. And sure enough, two weeks later, the video came out. So you can say it's divine intervention. It wasn't the way I saw everything leaving my life like that. But I knew it was coming. At 55 years old, man, I just couldn't do this anymore."

Foerster noted "nobody really knew" about his problems with drugs and alcohol because he "kept it a secret."

Foerster announced his resignation from the Dolphins on Oct. 9, one day after a NSFW video originally posted to Facebook went viral showing the 56-year-old snorting a white powder substance.

Foerster told Pelissero that the last time he used cocaine was when the video was recorded, in late September, and checked into the rehab facility the same day he resigned.

Looking to his future as he continues outpatient treatment and remains in a 12-step program, Foerster noted he would like to find his way back into coaching.

"Why do I want to coach again? Because I love coaching and helping players. Is that going to be on the high school level? The college level? Is it never going to be again? Then maybe it's never again. I had 25 years in the league and 10 in college. I've been blessed. I made a terrible mistake and I'm responsible for it, and I didn't go to treatment because I wanted to get my job back. I knew this s--- was out of control. It's been the most humbling experience. But it's what I needed."

Foerster was in the NFL for 24 straight years from 1993-2017 as a coach for seven different teams.