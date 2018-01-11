Norv Turner Reportedly Named Panthers OC After Mike Shula Firing

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly named Norv Turner as the team's newest offensive coordinator, per Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network.



As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday, Turner was head coach Ron Rivera's initial target when he decided to fire previous coordinator Mike Shula.

Turner was out of football this past season and last coached for the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 before resigning mid-season. Prior to that, he had spent 30 years in the NFL working for a wide variety of teams in several different capacities.

The 65-year-old worked as a head coach for 15 of those seasons, accumulating a 114-122-1 record for the Redskins, Raiders and Chargers. Rivera served as his defensive coordinator from 2008-10 while with San Diego before getting the head coaching job for Carolina in 2011.

Although Turner led a top-five offense in five of his six years with the Chargers, he hasn't had as much success lately as a coordinator.

In his last four years with the Browns and Vikings, he never had a team finish in the top 15 in points scored or total yards.

Still, he has worked with a wide range of quarterbacks throughout his career, including Troy Aikman, Philip Rivers, Alex Smith, Sam Bradford, Brad Johnson, Teddy Bridgewater and Doug Flutie among many others. Considering Cam Newton's natural talent, Turner should be able to get the most out of the former MVP.

"I think Cam's got room for improvement,'' Rivera said after firing Shula, per David Newton of ESPN. "I really do. There's room for growth and he showed some growth this year and made some big steps.''

It's now up to Turner to boost a Panthers offense that finished 19th in total yards in each of the last two years.

With an established quarterback, talent on the offensive line and dynamic playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen and Devin Funchess, this unit could be fearsome in 2018.