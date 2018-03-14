Demario Davis Reportedly Signs 3-Year Contract with New Orleans Saints

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with $18 million guaranteed, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Davis left the comfort of New York two years ago to sign with the Cleveland Browns after spending his first four seasons with the Jets. The Browns traded him back to the Jets after one season in Cleveland, and the 29-year-old set career highs with 135 tackles and five sacks in 2017.

Davis credited his high tackle numbers to increased attention to detail, according to Randy Lange of the Jets' website.

"A lot of those years where I was getting 110, 120 tackles probably could've been up there at 140, 150 if I would've put in the detail in my work that I'm doing now," Davis said. "So this season's not really a surprise, but I thought this formula would work and it's working and that's good to see."

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Davis showed up more motivated after his stint in Cleveland.

"Demario is out every day before practice a little bit ahead of time of everybody else, and he works on his craft," Bowles told the Associated Press. "He studies better, he takes care of his body a lot better. He understands the scheme a lot better after coming back from Cleveland."

The Saints will hope the improvement continues heading into 2018 now that they're paying him like an elite linebacker.