Dirk Nowitzki Says Lauri Markkanen Has Same Upside as Kristaps Porzingis

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki knows a thing or two about quality sharpshooters, and he had some high praise for Lauri Markkanen after the Chicago Bulls topped the Dallas Mavericks 127-124 on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

"Really, really good," Nowitzki told reporters when asked for his first impression of the rookie. "I didn't know he was really that athletic. He shoots it easy. Can move his feet. Can play above the rim. He's going to be great for a long, long time. I heard he's a great kid, he's a hard worker. It's amazing all the talent that keeps flooding in from Europe now with [Kristaps] Porzingis obviously coming Sunday.

"This kid has got the same upside. He's not quite as long as Porzingis, but I mean that offensive game is already very polished. Shoots it with range, seems confident out there. He's gonna be great for a long time."

Markkanen has been a revelation for the Bulls.

A starter in all 36 games he's appeared in, the Finnish sharpshooter is averaging 15.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks on 42.3 percent shooting from the field, including 34.8 percent from three.

Markkanen has been especially hot to start January, as he proved Friday against the Mavericks when he dropped 16 points (6-of-9 shooting) and collected nine rebounds.

Following that performance, the No. 7 overall pick is posting 19.0 points and 9.7 boards while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from distance in the month.

Incidentally, Markkanen and the Bulls will get a crack at Porzingis and the New York Knicks on Jan. 10 when the sides clash at Madison Square Garden.