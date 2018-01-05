Jenrry Mejia, Mets Agree to Contract to Avoid Arbitration Despite PED Suspension

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Mets and suspended relief pitcher Jenrry Mejia avoided arbitration by agreeing to a contract for the 2018 season.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Mejia and the Mets settled for $1.729 million, but the right-handed pitcher is unlikely to collect his salary since he's been banned by Major League Baseball for failing three performance-enhancing drug tests.

Mejia was permanently suspended by MLB in February 2016 when he tested positive for the steroid boldenone. The 28-year-old previously failed PED tests in April and July 2015.

Under the joint drug agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association, Mejia does have the option to apply for reinstatement to commissioner Rob Manfred one year after his lifetime suspension was handed down.

If Mejia's reinstatement were to be approved, he would still be required to sit out at least two years before being allowed to pitch in MLB again.

Mejia pitched in parts of five seasons with the Mets from 2010-15. His best season was in 2014 when he saved 28 games and had 98 strikeouts in 93.2 innings.