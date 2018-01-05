Teryl Austin Reportedly Blocked from Interviewing for Packers' Vacant DC Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2018

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin watches before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are reportedly not allowing defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to interview for the same job with the Green Bay Packers

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions blocked Green Bay's request to interview Austin.   

Rapoport reported earlier on Friday that the Packers were seeking interviews with Austin and secondary coach Darren Perry, who has been on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff for nine years.

The Packers made sweeping changes to their coaching staff and front office after the 2017 season ended. Offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett, quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, defensive coordinator Dom Capers, defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley were among the assistants let go by the team. 

The Lions are still searching for a new head coach after firing Jim Caldwell following a 9-7 record in 2017. Austin served as defensive coordinator in Detroit during each of Caldwell's four seasons with the team. 

It's common for a new head coach to bring in his own coaching staff. The 52-year-old Austin has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL and 11 in the college ranks, most recently as Florida's defensive coordinator in 2010.  

