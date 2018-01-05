Eli Apple Has 'Clean Slate for Me,' Giants GM Dave Gettleman Says

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

When it comes to troubled cornerback Eli Apple, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is looking toward the future.

In a Q&A with Steve Serby of the New York Post, the new Giants GM had a positive outlook regarding Apple after meeting with him, saying: "I told him he's got a clean slate for me. Let's move forward. Let's see what happens."

Gettleman added Apple was "very attentive" and "focused" during their discussion.

Apple struggled through a difficult 2017 season, and he was suspended for the team's Week 17 game for what then-interim general manager Kevin Abrams called "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team."

Per Art Stapleton of The Record, Apple's suspension stemmed from an argument with Giants defensive backs coach Tim Walton when he was asked to partake with the scout team during practice.

Also, in December, Apple was inactive for a game due to injury and broke NFL rules by tweeting from the sidelines, according to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.

Additionally, safety Landon Collins called Apple "a cancer" during an interview with Bob Wischusen on 98.7 WEPN-FM's the Michael Kay Show (h/t NJ.com's James Kratch), but he later apologized.

The Giants selected Apple with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

He appeared in 14 games and made 11 starts as a rookie, registering 49 tackles and one interception.

In 11 games and seven starts in 2017, Apple did not record an interception.

Apple was a Jerry Reese selection, but Gettleman appears open to sticking with Apple despite his issues and the fact that he wasn't the one who brought him in.

With cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie also receiving suspensions at points this season due to conduct detrimental to the team, the Giants defense needs Apple to turn things around.