NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 4, 2018
The greatest spectacle in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Wrestle Kingdom 12, emanated from the historic Toyo Dome Thursday and featured a war of attrition between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega that saw both men bloodied, battered and beaten but only victorious.
It was the biggest attraction for the casual audience, but the real main event saw Kazuchika Okada defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito in a match years in the making. Familiar foes with eyes on the top prize the company has to offer, they delivered a classic main event that continued the champion's string of superb main events.
With championship matches up and down the card and some of the best workers in the world plying their craft, Wrestle Kingdom 12 has already established itself a massive contender for Show of the Year.
Relive everything that went down on Thursday's extravaganza with this recap of the January 4 event, including grades and analysis.
IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi 3K vs. the Young Bucks
The immensely popular Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, kicked off this year's Wrestle Kingdom, challenging Sho and Yoh of Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships.
Roppongi 3K captured the titles on their first night and, led to the ring by Rocky Romero, they looked to start 2018 with another victory. This time they faced one of the most recognizable tandems in the sport and the measuring stick for tag team wrestling internationally.
Yoh suffered a back injury that became the story of the bout as the Bucks delivered a German suplex onto the ring apron. They proceeded to dispose of Rocky Romero on the entrance ramp with a powerbomb, proving their viciousness is every bit as key to their success as their degenerate attitudes.
The match took a twist as Matt Jackson suffered a back injury of his own, leaving one member of each team with a spine less than 100 percent. Commentators Kevin Kelly and Don Callis put over the back injuries, accentuating the efforts of the competitors.
On the same ramp that ended Romero's night, Yoh countered a piledriver attempt into a back body drop on Matt that left him writhing in pain. The hot tag from Yoh to Sho came after Nick Jackson inadvertently wiped his brother out with a huge dive.
Sho used his strength and fury to power Nick and Matt down as the champions surged.
As things slowed down, Matt overcame debilitating pain in his back to deliver a turnbuckle powerbomb and Nick scored a swanton bomb for a quality near-fall. A sharpshooter/leg drop combination to Yoh left the titles in jeopardy, but the babyface was able to reach the bottom rope.
A dual sharpshooter spot by the champions was broken up by Nick, who kicked Yoh into Sho.
Sho and Nick unloaded with kicks to each other's partner, and a dive by the latter wiped out the former, leaving the injured competitors to settle the match inside the squared circle. The Meltzer Driver by the Bucks and a sharpshooter by Nick earned the Bullet Club and Elite members their seventh title reign.
Result
The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a hearty middle finger to even the most adamant Young Bucks critics, this writer included.
Yes, it featured some of the same spotty work they are often accused of, but it was a much smarter, more psychology-based match than most expected. The work on Yoh and Matt's backs was a welcome addition to the bout and helped with the overall quality of a match that easily could have descended into one of the spotfests oftentimes associated with the Bucks.
The historic seventh title victory, coupled with the star power of the Bucks and the tradition of this particular title kicking the event off, made this match the perfect choice for the opening contest.
NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Gauntlet Championship Match
The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Gantlet Championship Match was up next.
Michael Elgin and War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) battled Zack Sabre, Jr., Taichi and Takashi Iizuka to kick the match off, with Iizuka garnering the most attention for his crazed and unstable personality. Sabre, fast and elusive, met his match in the deceptively athletic Rowe, while Hanson missed a moonsault that allowed the opposition to stay in the match.
With the referee down at ringside, Iizuka utilized the iron glove and Sabre choked out Rowe to a referee's decision, the heels advancing to the dismay of the fans in Tokyo.
The team of Beretta, Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii were out next, giving Sabre, Taichi and Iizuka no time to rest and recuperate. In a surprisingly quick fall, Yano delivered a low blow and scored the victory for his team.
Next out was Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi, looking to score a major elimination.
Yano attempted to utilize the turnbuckle pad, but Robinson caught him with a running clothesline. Makabe continued his team's success, delivering a big powerslam to Beretta. As Taguichi channeled Shinsuke Nakamura, Yano scored a rollup and eliminated the fan-favorite.
Bullet Club's Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bad Luck Fale, the champions, hit the ring for the final fall of the match.
Loa delivered a nasty Death Valley Driver on the ring apron to Beretta while Tonga and Ishii exchanged offense inside the squared circle. Ishii, stubborn and persistent, attempted a suplex on Fale, then a German suplex, but ended up squashed in the corner. Ishii's stunning headbutt led to a massive vertical suplex to Fale, much to the enjoyment of the crowd.
Later, after several near-falls, Beretta delivered the Dude Buster to score the win and the titles.
Result
Beretta, Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale in the final fall to win the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was an action-packed match that never gave fans the opportunity to get bored or disinterested, but it also never allowed the match time to breathe.
The title change never felt like as big a deal as The Young Bucks' victory did in the night's opener. The result? An entertaining sprint but hardly something most will remember by night's end.
Kota Ibushi vs. Cody Rhodes
The disrespect shown by "American Nightmare" Cody toward Kota Ibushi served as the background for their special grudge match during Thursday's extravaganza.
Cody outwrestled Ibushi early, but a headscissors cut his offense off and sent him to the arena floor. A dive, though, wiped both The American Nightmare and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, out at ringside. Ibushi's gentlemanly attempt to check on Rhodes cost him, as Cody took advantage of a distraction that proved to be a hoax anyway.
Cody worked over Ibushi, but a missed attack with a chair gave way to a baseball slide that left the second-generation star stunned at ringside. A triangle moonsault to the floor popped the crowd and continued Ibushi's comeback.
A flash combo of strikes and a standing moonsault led to a two-count for Ibushi. Cody answered moments later with Cross Rhodes off the ring apron and onto the Tokyo Dome. The crowd came alive, hoping to will Ibushi back into the match as the referee's count neared 20. The gutsy Ibushi rolled back in the ring with no time to spare.
Cody toyed with Ibushi, picking him up, only to watch as he crumbled back to the mat. He set Ibushi up on the top rope and delivered a big springboard hurricanrana, but he could only keep him down for a count of two.
Cody tried for Cross Rhodes, but it was reversed and the former WWE Superstar was sent face-first into the middle turnbuckle like a lawn dart. The babyface mounted a comeback, countering everything Cody threw at him with one of his own.
A sitout powerbomb by Ibushi preceded a massive lariat by Cody, who scored yet another near-fall. Counter-wrestling ensued and Ibushi delivered a big straightjacket German suplex for two.
Moments later, Ibushi launched himself off the top rope with the Phoenix Splash to score the upset victory, joining Okada as the only other star to defeat The American Nightmare in singles competition in NJPW.
Result
Kota Ibushi defeated Cody
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a strong wrestling match that perfectly blended storytelling, character work and in-ring action.
Overcoming a neck injury following the Cross Rhodes earlier in the match, not to mention the hoax of Brandi Rhodes' injury and the sheer arrogance of his opponent, Ibushi scored an enormous victory that sets him up for a potential IWGP Heavyweight Championship match.
Cody has discovered himself as a character since departing WWE, and his performance here was further proof of it. His facial expressions are even better than they were in Vince McMahon's company, he plays off wife Brandi spectacularly, and his in-ring work is smarter than ever.
This being his second straight loss in a major bout, the other being his Ring of Honor Championship loss to Dalton Castle, it appears as though the second-generation star's story will center around him spreading himself too thin.
The best match on the card to this point.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Killer Elite Squad vs. EVIL and SANADA
EVIL and SANADA squared off with The Killer Elite Squad's Davey Boy Smith, Jr. and Lance Archer for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in the night's fourth match, which figured to be a change of pace from the bout that preceded it.
Seconds into the match, The Killer Elite Squad delivered the Killer Bomb to EVIL, but SANADA made the save. The champions beat the ever-loving hell out of the latter at ringside before turning their attention back to EVIL inside the squared circle.
Archer and Smith continued to bulldoze the competition as commentators Kelly and Callis continued to put over their force, power and intimidation.
The arrogance and domination of the champions proved problematic as the match went on, especially as EVIL fought his way back into the match and delivered a massive clothesline that flattened Archer. The big man countered slapping his opponent's ear and delivering a top-rope Spanish Fly/inverted overhead throw that scored him a two-count.
SANADA flipped out of one chokeslam but ate another, then fell prey to the Saito suplex from Smith. EVIL made the save but was the victim of the Hart Attack seconds later. Another Killer Bomb, this time to SANADA, again proved unsuccessful in ending the match.
A huge moonsault from a recovered SANADA earned him and EVIL the victory and the titles.
Result
EVIL and SANADA defeated The Killer Elite Squad to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
Grade
B
Analysis
While not up to par with either Rhodes vs. Ibushi or Bucks vs. Roppogi 3K, this was another excellent example of storytelling.
EVIL and SANADA were beaten down, punished and overwhelmed throughout three-quarters of the match, but they did just enough to stay in the fight. When the opportunity presented itself, they seized it and scored the come-from-behind victory to a big pop.
Like any great sports drama, The Killer Elite Squad blew the lead and their opponents earned the victory in inspiring fashion.
Another in a line of strong, compelling matches on the broadcast.
NEVER Openweight Title Hair vs. Hair Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Hirooki Goto
Desperate to get one last opportunity to defeat Minoru Suzuki and win the NEVER Openweight Championship, Hirooki Goto put his hair on the line in a Hair vs. Hair match.
With no seconds, no outside interference to affect the outcome, the warriors took to the mat for a match that was as much about pride as it was championship glory.
The competitors blasted each other with stiff shots to start, each crumbling to their knees as they sold the effects of the blows.
Suzuki hanged Goto from the top rope, his arms wrapped around the challenger's neck. As the doctor attempted to check on the motionless Goto, Suzuki attacked him. Continuing his brutal, violent ways, Suzuki blasted him with a chair at ringside.
"What a masochist," commentator Callis said, disgusted by the humbling, painful beatdown Suzuki put on his opponent.
Goto fought back into the match, blocking a kick and delivering a running bulldog for two.
On more than one occasion, Suzuki sacrificed the sleeper for an attempt at the Gotch piledriver. Goto countered and left his opponent lying.
Late, associates of both competitors attempted to get involved but failed.
Suzuki unloaded on Goto with open-hand strikes, one after the another, before trapping him in the sleeper. Blood coming from his mouth, Goto slinked down, only to show tremendous fighting spirit. Suzuki tried, again, for the Gotch piledriver but Goto countered once more.
Another exchange of strikes ensued, and Goto blasted Suzuki with a headbutt. He followed up with a GTR and finished Suzuki off with Revolution for the victory.
After the match, Suzuki sat in the center of the ring and shaved his own head.
Result
Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the NEVER Openweight Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
A brutal, hard-hitting match that rattled bones, this was yet another one that featured a running story.
Suzuki repeatedly attempted the Gotch piledriver at the expense of a sleeper. It proved his downfall as Goto was able to stick around long enough to score the win and humble the veteran.
In between, the striking of the wrestlers and the tenacity of Suzuki whetted the appetites of fans seeking the Japanese Strong Style.
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Hiromu Takahashi, KUSHIDA and Will Ospreay attempted to dethrone "The Villain" Marty Scurll in a 4-Way match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Thursday morning. As is the case with every match of its kind, the champion did not have to factor into the decision to lose the title.
Commentators Callis and Kelly repeatedly told the story of Scurll and Ospreay, most notably the fact that the latter has been seemingly incapable of beating the titleholder for years.
Each star took turns seizing the spotlight but it was Ospreay who delivered the first big spot of the match, climbing the lighting rig and delivering a dive to his three opponents.
KUSHIDA and Scurll applied dueling submission holds before the latter broke his and blasted his opponent.
The pace picked up considerably as all four wrestlers unloaded on each other with little to no selling of the injuries or moves to speak of.
Scurll countered an OsCutter with a chicken wing. KUSHIDA broke the submission hold. Takahashi sent The Time Splitter into the corner with a nasty overhead throw. Scurll delivered a neckbreaker to Ospreay and nearly beat him with his own OsCutter but Takahashi broke up the pinfall.
Scurll taped Takahashi to the guardrail and snapped his fingers. From there, he had his own joint manipulation work against him as Ospreay and KUSHIDA snapped his fingers. Later, he blinded KUSHIDA with a handful of powder.
Takahashi broke free and delivered sunset bombs to both Scurll and Ospreay on the arena floor. Ospreay and Scurll, lifelong foes, worked together to neutralize Takahashi and KUSHIDA, but their union was short-lived, as Takahashi delivered an ugly Tombstone to Ospreay.
The action continued to pick up, Ospreay delivering an Implosion 450 that scored only a two count. Scurll saved Ospreay from being pinned, then blasted Takahashi and KUSHIDA with an umbrella. Ospreay answered with an OsCutter to finally defeat Scurll and win the title.
Result
Will Ospreay defeated Marty Scurll, KUSHIDA and Hiromu Takahashi to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
Ospreay exorcised the demon that is Marty Scurll here, defeating The Villain to win the title and payoff their years-long rivalry.
This was more of the fast-paced, high-energy spotfest fans expect out of the performers involved, but that is not necessarily a bad thing by any means.
Like every other match on the card, it was different than anything that preceded it. It was energetic, with no time for fans to get tired of anything that occurred. It was exhausting and exhilarating and gave fans yet another championship change on a show full of them.
Both Ospreay and Scurll are stars waiting to be shine on the biggest stage in America and should see offers from WWE sooner than later.
IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White
"Switchblade" Jay White wanted to see the Hiroshi Tanahashi that had been part of so many epic encounters. Thursday night, he battled The Ace in the biggest match of his young career. It was his first major dance in the Tokyo Dome against a wrestler in Tanahashi who had headlined 10 shows in the historic arena, per commentator Kelly.
The focused, cerebral White targeted the knee of his opponent in an attempt to take some of the kicks away from his opponent. White trapped Tanahashi in a modified Indian Death Lock, a rarity in today's wrestling world. The defiant Tanahashi sat up and delivered a big forearm to his opponent but was unable to break the hold.
White cut off all Tanahashi's attempts at a comeback. That is until the veteran caught his young opponent with a dragon screw and a side Russian leg sweep that allowed him to create some separation. A somersault senton by Tanahashi continued the champion's comeback.
He continued to go to the dragon screw and followed up with the High Fly Flow, wiping White out at ringside.
White recovered with a deadlift German suplex and a nasty brainbuster on the ring apron.
"Show me The Ace!" White demanded, only to immediately regret it following a nasty slap in the face.
A running Death Valley Driver from Switchblade put the champion down for two. As he had done multiple times throughout the course of the match, Tanahashi went to the dragon screw leg whip as a counter to the onslaught he had encountered.
He followed up with Twist and Shout from the top rope and the Slingblade followed shortly thereafter.
White delivered the Kiwi Crusher but was only able to keep his opponent down for a count of two. Frustrated, he called for Blade Runner, but Tanahashi countered with a dragon suplex. He would follow up just minutes later with the High Fly Flow frog splash from the top rope to retain his title, the first wrestler to do so on this night.
Result
Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship
Grade
C+
Analysis
It is rather interesting that NJPW decided to make this match more about Tanahashi than White. Like the company to the west, it opted to shine the spotlight on the older veteran than the hot young star with the potential to play a huge role in the company for years to come.
Yes, Tanahashi is one of the faces of the promotion, and on such a big stage, he probably deserved the opportunity to go over in a big spot. Just don't book it to happen at the expense of the recently returned White.
The disappointing quality of the match did not help matters.
Of course, the outcome can be forgiven depending on the follow-up to the bout.
IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
The most anticipated match since The Rock vs. John Cena in 2012 occurred Thursday, as future Hall of Famer Chris Jericho battled "The Cleaner," Bullet Club's Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship in a No Disqualification match.
From the bell, the match was a brawl, Omega and Jericho unloading on each other with all the hatred of Ted Irvine's New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers. Jericho gained the early upper hand chopping and kneeing away at Omega before trapping him in the Walls of Jericho.
Omega baseball slid into Jericho, knocking him into the announce table. Omega took flight and crashed through the table. Y2J applied the Walls of Jericho to Omega, then slapped referee Red Shoes Unno. Adding insult to injury, he slapped the official's son and trapped him in the Walls of Jericho as his rampage continued.
Omega answered with a double stomp through a table and onto Jericho.
Back in the ring, Omega attempted a springboard only to have his opponent dropkick his knee, sending him stomach- and sternum-first across the top rope.
As soon as Omega started fighting his way back into the match, Jericho targeted the midsection with a Lionsault. A snap hurricanrana by The Cleaner, though, allowed him to catch a brief breather. A huge dive over the top rope wiped Jericho out on the entrance ramp.
Back inside the ring, Jericho survived a big knee and once again trapped Omega in the Walls of Jericho. Brutalized, he inched his way toward the ropes, then the ring apron. He grabbed cold spray from underneath the ring and sprayed it in the eyes of Y2J, blinding him.
A chair was set up in the corner and Jericho pulled an approaching Omega face-first into it. He sent Omega into the chair two more times as the commentators grew increasingly disgusted by Jericho's actions. The Cleaner busted open, Jericho targeted the laceration, ensuring Omega spilled even more blood on the NJPW mat.
Omega mounted a comeback, but the wily veteran Jericho damn near broke a chair over the face of his opponent. The resilient Omega continued to fight, though, and delivered a V-Trigger that sent Jericho crashing through a table at ringside.
A bloodied Omega delivered a running V-Trigger and tried for the One-Winged Angel, but Jericho countered into the Walls of Jericho, again attempting to force a tapout from Omega. Again, Omega grabbed the ropes. Turnabout was fair play just seconds later when Omega blasted Jericho with two straight V-Triggers, followed by the One-Winged Angel, only for Jericho to grab the bottom rope and break the pinfall.
Jericho delivered the Codebreaker but, exhausted, was unable to make a timely pin and Omega kicked out. As Jericho tried for a Lionsault, Omega delivered One-Winged Angel onto a chair and scored the hard-fought victory.
Result
Kenny Omega defeated Chris Jericho to retain the IWGP United States Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
There are few matches that live up to enormous hype the likes of which accompanied this match, but from the opening bell, this felt like an epic encounter between two wrestlers who genuinely dislike and would stop at nothing to both punish and defeat their opponent.
It was a bloody epic, an intense war and one that felt very much like the type of match The Rock and Steve Austin would have during the Attitude Era. It was dramatic, compelling and epic in scale. It was, simply put, everything fans who tuned into this show wanted.
Was it perfect? Not by any means. There were still issues involving selling and some pacing , but to deny its greatness based on those few small deficiencies would be nitpicking.
A phenomenal match that set the bar incredibly high for the main event to try to exceed.
IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
The main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12 was a shot at redemption for Tetsuya Naito, whose journey to the top of NJPW was not an easy one. Once rejected by fans, he had to scratch and claw his way back to championship contention and Thursday, he headlined the biggest show of the year in front of some 40,000 fans in Tokyo.
His opponent? Familiar foe and franchise star "Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada.
Okada seized control early, delivering a dropkick that sent Naito off the top rope and to the arena floor. Naito answered with a neckbreaker that brought Okada down shoulders-first across the guardrail. As the challenger continued to target his opponent's neck, he heard boos for the first time, his relentlessness creating sympathy for the champion.
A series of reversals ensued, and Okada delivered a big DDT, then a huge lariat clothesline on the arena floor that decimated Naito.
The momentum changed every so many minutes, each man doing just enough to ensure neither ever controlled for long periods of time.
Okada applied the Cobra Clutch. Naito attempted to roll through but the champion held on, denying the escape. After several minutes trapped in the hold, the challenger was able to drape his foot over the bottom rope and force a break.
Late in the match, Okada missed a missile dropkick, crashing and burning back-first. He recovered and delivered his trademark Rainmaker, but Naito kicked out.
Unable to mount a sustained comeback, Naito fell prey to Okada's onslaught.
The trading of forearms between the exhausted competitors ensued to the point that Okada could barely execute them, leading to Naito insultingly spitting in his face and delivering a slap. Okada answered back seconds later with a desperation Rainmaker.
Naito followed with Destino, garnering only a two count.
Okada delivered a Tombstone but Naito responded with Destino. Okada countered a second one and delivered a jumping Tombstone, then finished his challenger with a Rainmaker.
Result
Kazuchika Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a hard-fought battle between two proud competitors that only served to strengthen the championship itself and, by proxy, the man holding it. Okada successfully retaining his title yet again continues his dynasty, strengthens his legacy and creates a scenario in which the man who eventually beats him will be an even bigger star as a result.
Okada is the best champion in wrestling today, regardless of promotion, and NJPW's continued presentation of him adds to his aura.
Naito loses nothing via this loss.
He gave Okada a fight the likes of which the champion has not had since Kenny Omega. He was seconds away from winning the title on numerous occasions, and in no way does this defeat diminish his credibility or lessen his star power.
A superb performance from both men to cap off a spectacular event.