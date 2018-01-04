NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 9

The immensely popular Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, kicked off this year's Wrestle Kingdom, challenging Sho and Yoh of Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships.

Roppongi 3K captured the titles on their first night and, led to the ring by Rocky Romero, they looked to start 2018 with another victory. This time they faced one of the most recognizable tandems in the sport and the measuring stick for tag team wrestling internationally.

Yoh suffered a back injury that became the story of the bout as the Bucks delivered a German suplex onto the ring apron. They proceeded to dispose of Rocky Romero on the entrance ramp with a powerbomb, proving their viciousness is every bit as key to their success as their degenerate attitudes.

The match took a twist as Matt Jackson suffered a back injury of his own, leaving one member of each team with a spine less than 100 percent. Commentators Kevin Kelly and Don Callis put over the back injuries, accentuating the efforts of the competitors.

On the same ramp that ended Romero's night, Yoh countered a piledriver attempt into a back body drop on Matt that left him writhing in pain. The hot tag from Yoh to Sho came after Nick Jackson inadvertently wiped his brother out with a huge dive.

Sho used his strength and fury to power Nick and Matt down as the champions surged.

As things slowed down, Matt overcame debilitating pain in his back to deliver a turnbuckle powerbomb and Nick scored a swanton bomb for a quality near-fall. A sharpshooter/leg drop combination to Yoh left the titles in jeopardy, but the babyface was able to reach the bottom rope.

A dual sharpshooter spot by the champions was broken up by Nick, who kicked Yoh into Sho.

Sho and Nick unloaded with kicks to each other's partner, and a dive by the latter wiped out the former, leaving the injured competitors to settle the match inside the squared circle. The Meltzer Driver by the Bucks and a sharpshooter by Nick earned the Bullet Club and Elite members their seventh title reign.

Result

The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi 3K to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a hearty middle finger to even the most adamant Young Bucks critics, this writer included.

Yes, it featured some of the same spotty work they are often accused of, but it was a much smarter, more psychology-based match than most expected. The work on Yoh and Matt's backs was a welcome addition to the bout and helped with the overall quality of a match that easily could have descended into one of the spotfests oftentimes associated with the Bucks.

The historic seventh title victory, coupled with the star power of the Bucks and the tradition of this particular title kicking the event off, made this match the perfect choice for the opening contest.