Baker Mayfield, Girlfriend Morgan Mayberry Attend Clippers Game

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2018

University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, a top prospect in the 2018 NFL draft, and girlfriend Morgan Mayberry attended Tuesday's NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center in L.A.

Mayfield was wearing a Rose Bowl hat following the Sooners' 54-48 double-overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday.

Mayfield won this season's Heisman Trophy, college football's top individual honor, but fell two wins short of helping Oklahoma win its first national championship since 2000.

The 22-year-old Texas native was emotional after the loss. He was forced to fight back tears as he thought about the end of his time with the Sooners.

"It's set in," Mayfield told reporters. "I never get to put on this jersey again. I never get to play for Coach [Lincoln] Riley again."

He added: "I can't believe it's over. It's been a wild ride."

Soon his focus will shift to the NFL draft process.

Mayfield could be part of a deep quarterback class also featuring Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville) if those four declare for the draft.

The OU standout's numbers, which include 138 total touchdowns in 40 games with the Sooners, are impressive, and his playmaking ability is off the charts. But there are questions about how his size (6'1") and often combative on-field demeanor will translate to the NFL.

