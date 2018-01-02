US Figure Skating Championships TV Schedule 2018: Tuesday Preview, Predictions

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Tuesday at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will present the junior, intermediate and novice skaters one more chance to steal the spotlight before the championship competition begins on Wednesday.

The action at Solar 4 America Ice in Fremont, California and the SAP Center in San Jose, California will take place over 12 hours, with the junior ladies free skate being the marquee event.

Below is a look at what to watch for during Tuesday's action.

Schedule

Novice Ladies Short Program (11:50 a.m. ET)

Novice Men's Short Program (1:30 p.m. ET)

Intermediate Dance Free Dance (3:10 p.m. ET)

Junior Pairs Free Skate (3:30 p.m. ET)

Novice Pairs Free Skate (6:30 p.m. ET)

Novice Dance Free Dance (9:15 p.m. ET)

Junior Ladies Free Skate (10:50 p.m. ET)

Junior Ladies Free Skate

Alysa Liu is the overwhelming favorite to win the Junior Ladies competition, as she enters the free skate portion with a seven-point advantage following a score of 63.83 in the short program.

Liu impressed during her first skate of the competition on Sunday, and she should be at the top of the podium by the end of Tuesday night barring any hiccups during the free skate.

Liu's biggest competition will come from Emily Zhang, who placed second in the short program with a score of 56.97. Liu will know exactly how much she'll have to wow the judges since she hits the ice last.

Gabriella Izzo and Pooja Kalyan, who enter the free skate in third and fourth, respectively, will contend for spots on the podium alongside Liu and Zhang.

Prediction: 1. Alysa Liu, 2. Emily Zhang, 3. Gabriella Izzo

Junior Pairs Free Skate

Following Sunday's short program, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov are in first place thanks to a score of 60.80. Lu and Mitrofanov were the only duo to record a score above 60 points.

The leaders will be the 11th of 13 pairs to hit the ice, with two of their direct competitors behind them in the skating order.

Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow, who sit in second, are in the best position to leap into first place since they have the honor of skating last. They are just over two full points behind the leaders and Prochnow have a decent chance of jumping into first in the competition's final skate.

Also contending for medals will be the third-place pairing of Sarah Feng and TJ Nyman as well as fourth-place duo Elli Kopmar and Jonah Barrett.

Prediction: 1. Lu/Mitrofanov, 2. Lockely/Prochnow, 3. Feng/Nyman

Olympic Contenders to Hit Ice on Wednesday

There's one day left of competition in northern California before the Olympic hopefuls take to the ice.

Polina Edmunds and Ashley Wagner are the most familiar names in the Ladies Championship. The short program will take place Wednesday, and the free skate will be held Friday.

Wagner, 26, is looking to become the oldest female American figure skater to qualify for the Olympics since 1928. Edmunds is facing an uphill climb to make the Olympic team after dealing with injuries that forced her to miss the last skating season.

2017 U.S. Champion Karen Chen, 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu and 19-year-old Bradie Tennell are among the skaters to watch when the competition heats up on Wednesday.

All statistics obtained from U.S. Figure Skating.