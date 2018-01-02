Finn Balor Will Find New Life on WWE Raw After Reunion of the Bullet Club

Credit: WWE.com

The solution for Finn Balor spinning his wheels on WWE Raw was right there all along, sitting inside a glass case marked "break in case of booking emergency."

Many a fan had already fantasy booked a reunion with the former universal champion, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, imagining a version of The Bullet Club roaming WWE. Pairing Balor with his old allies from New Japan Pro Wrestling always seemed like a no-brainer, but the company never went that route. Until Monday night.

On the latest Raw, Balor recruited Gallows and Anderson to fight alongside him against Elias and The Miztourage.

And with that, three founding members of The Bullet Club were back together again. It wasn't the most electric of reunions, but the results are going to be big for everyone involved.

Balor needed a spark. He had been slumming it in the midcard, taking on The Miztourage with little momentum. Before that, he was adrift in a poorly written feud against Bray Wyatt. The Demon didn't make the cut at WrestleMania and only briefly sniffed the universal title picture.

He had a most underwhelming year, one where his opportunities didn't line up with his talent. Rather than be a centerpiece of the New Era, he was just another guy on the roster.

Forbes contributor Blake Oestreicher was among those frustrated with Balor's disappointing year:

The path to change now stands at the Irishman's feet. He can revert to being a leader, to having a pair of bruisers to back him at every step.

The prospects already seem to have invigorated Balor. When he stepped through the curtains behind Gallows and Anderson, he beamed. He appeared giddy and abuzz in a backstage interview after the bout.

He should be.

The Bullet Club has been a bastion of cool. The group bolstered Gallows and Anderson, helping them establish themselves as international sensations before coming to WWE. And there was an added electricity to Balor's aura when he led that crew.

Suddenly, WWE's writing team has numerous new options for Balor. He and this incarnation of The Bullet Club can rule the tag team division. He can turn heel. He can use Gallows and Anderson as muscle as he fights his way back up the ranks.

Being a part of a powerful faction will make Balor look more dangerous. It will give him immediate direction. And there will be less need to lean so heavily on his demon alter ego.

WWE hasn't shown it can properly handle that side of him, as we saw when he morphed into pumpkin-flavored Balor to combat Wyatt in October.

Instead of highlighting the supernatural nature of his character, WWE can simply show Balor palling around with his real-life friends who he has great chemistry with. He can be a badass in a badass posse. He, Gallows and Anderson can start running over people a la The Shield.

That will all be miles away from where each of those guys is now.

WWE did well to check off one of its 2018 resolutions early—find a means to maximize Balor's ability. Now, much like it did with the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn rivalry, the company has to adapt an entity it didn't create, make it anew and make it its own.