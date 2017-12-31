Report: Jack Del Rio Expected to Remain Raiders HC Unless Jon Gruden Returns

Ben Margot/Associated Press

If Jon Gruden doesn't accept an offer from the Oakland Raiders, Jack Del Rio will reportedly return to be their head coach in 2018.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders' plan with their head coaching job.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Oakland's pursuit of Gruden could include an ownership stake in the franchise, but he's not expected to make a decision until after the regular season ends Sunday.

Per Rapoport, Gruden was calling around to line up potential assistant coaches, including Rich Gannon as a possible quarterbacks coach.

Gannon has been an NFL color analyst for CBS Sports since 2005 and is part of the broadcast team calling the Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game Sunday.

Del Rio is in his third season as head coach of the Raiders. He led the franchise to its first division title and playoff appearance since 2002 last season with a 12-4 record. The 54-year-old received a contract extension in February that runs through 2020.

The Raiders took a step back in 2017 with a 6-9 record heading into the season finale.

Gruden previously coached the Raiders from 1998-2001 and went 38-26 with two playoff appearances. His last season as a head coach was in 2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's been working as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team since 2009.