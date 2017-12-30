Lamar Jackson Becomes 3rd Player in NCAA History with 50 Rushing, Passing TDs

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

On Saturday Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson became the third player in FBS history to throw for 50 touchdowns and rush for 50 touchdowns in their career.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jackson joined an exclusive group that also includes former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and former Nevada signal-caller Colin Kaepernick.

Jackson entered Saturday's TaxSlayer Bowl against Mississippi State with 49 career rushing scores, but he hit the 50 mark with a 13-yard scamper in the second quarter.

The junior from Pompano Beach, Florida, won the Heisman Trophy last season by virtue of throwing for 3,543 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 1,571 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores.

While Jackson finished third in the Heisman voting this season, he enjoyed another huge statistical year with 3,489 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six picks, as well as 1,443 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores entering the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Jackson could potentially come back for his senior season in 2018 to entrench himself even further into the record books, but his stellar play has made him a possible early-round target in the 2018 NFL draft should he declare.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller said in his most recent NFL draft big board that he believes Jackson will be taken in the second round of the draft if he leaves one year early.