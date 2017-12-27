Paige Suffers Possible Shoulder Injury During WWE Live Show

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Roughly a month after returning from a lengthy absence, WWE star Paige may be headed for the shelf once again after appearing to suffer a shoulder injury during a live show Wednesday in Uniondale, New York.

Per Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Al Castle, WWE medics tended to Paige during a six-woman tag match, which was abandoned following her injury:

he two-time Divas champion was out of action for 17 months because of a neck injury that required surgery in October 2016.

She made an immediate impact upon her return, interrupting a match between Mickie James and Sasha Banks on the Nov. 20 edition of Raw in Houston. Paige arrived with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville by her side, forming a group they'd later dub Absolution.

WWE clearly had big plans for Paige given how much Absolution has cast a shadow over the women's division on Raw. Not only would another absence from Paige disrupt those plays, but it could also have a significant impact on Rose and Deville.

The organization was aggressive in promoting both to the main roster before they had truly established themselves in NXT, and it counted on Paige's profile to help elevate the pair.

Taking Paige out of the equation would put a lot of pressure on Rose and Deville, and demoting them to NXT may not be a bad idea. If WWE is committed to keeping Rose and Deville on Raw, then replacing Paige with another established star will be imperative to maintain Absolution's status as a serious threat to the rest of the division.