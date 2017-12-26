Warriors Trade Rumors: JaVale McGee Deal Reportedly Discussed with Bucks

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

After failing to see the floor during Monday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, JaVale McGee is firmly on the trade block.

According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have discussed a potential deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for the veteran center. Milwaukee also asked about Zaza Pachulia and Jordan Bell, although the latter is apparently unavailable.

McGee was a key player off the bench last season for the Warriors, appearing in 77 games with an efficient 23 points and 11.9 rebounds per 36 minutes. He then shot 73.2 percent from the field during the playoffs while helping the team bring home the NBA title.

However, his role has diminished with the emergence of Bell. The rookie has filled up the stat sheet this season while starting nine games, including Monday over an apparently healthy Pachulia, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Head coach Steve Kerr explained after the game Pachulia will start Wednesday against the Jazz, per Slater, although it's safe to assume Bell will remain a key part of the rotation.

On the other hand, McGee has only played in one of the last three games and hasn't reached double-digit points in more than a month.

The Warriors' excess could be Milwaukee's gain, especially considering the team ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounds per game. McGee is a high-energy player with experience and good instincts on defense, and he could provide some much-needed depth in the post for the Bucks.