Josh Rosen Reportedly Expected to Sit Out Cactus Bowl Due to Concussion

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

UCLA will reportedly play the Cactus Bowl on Tuesday against Kansas State without star quarterback Josh Rosen.

Per Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online, Rosen is expected to sit out the Bruins' bowl game. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports 1 reported Rosen will sit "under doctors orders after suffering a concussion late this season."

Pierson noted that Rosen has been a limited participant in practice this week. He's had concussions this season that caused him to sit out UCLA's Nov. 3 game against Utah and the second half of the regular-season finale against Cal.

Per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Rosen said Saturday he will have a "serious conversation" with his parents after the Cactus Bowl before deciding whether to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.

Rosen is regarded as one of the top draft-eligible prospects in the 2018 class. He's ranked No. 4 overall by B/R draft analyst Matt Miller's most recent big board.

The junior star threw for a career-high 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Bruins in 2017.