Josh Rosen Reportedly Expected to Sit Out Cactus Bowl Due to Concussion

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2017

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

UCLA will reportedly play the Cactus Bowl on Tuesday against Kansas State without star quarterback Josh Rosen.

Per Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online, Rosen is expected to sit out the Bruins' bowl game. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports 1 reported Rosen will sit "under doctors orders after suffering a concussion late this season."

Pierson noted that Rosen has been a limited participant in practice this week. He's had concussions this season that caused him to sit out UCLA's Nov. 3 game against Utah and the second half of the regular-season finale against Cal.

Per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Rosen said Saturday he will have a "serious conversation" with his parents after the Cactus Bowl before deciding whether to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.

Rosen is regarded as one of the top draft-eligible prospects in the 2018 class. He's ranked No. 4 overall by B/R draft analyst Matt Miller's most recent big board.

The junior star threw for a career-high 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Bruins in 2017.

Related

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Powell Throws Down Nasty 1-Handed Flush

    Meredith Minkow
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ravens Take Over 5th Seed in AFC with Win

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA's Most Surprising Big 3

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Holidays Are for NFL's Hapless Hopefuls

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report