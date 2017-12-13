Bryce Harper Contract Extension Discussed by Scott Boras, Nationals Owners

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Scott Boras—the agent for Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper—said Wednesday he met with Nats ownership in November to discuss a potential contract extension for Harper, according to MLB.com's Jamal Collier.

Harper is set to become a free agent during the 2018-19 offseason.

The 25-year-old outfielder is in line to potentially land the largest contract in the history of Major League Baseball.

That distinction belongs to New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who is playing under a 13-year, $325 million deal he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014, per Spotrac.

In a June article by ESPN.com's Eddie Matz, an anonymous general manager said a $400 million contract would be "light" for Harper, and that he should be signed to a 15-year deal that could approach $40 million per season.

Harper hit .319 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI in 111 games last season. He was on pace for perhaps the best season of his career, but a knee injury limited him down the stretch.

The five-time All-Star was named National League MVP in 2015 after hitting .330 with 42 homers and 99 RBI to go with a .460 on-base percentage.

In six MLB seasons, Harper has registered a .285 batting average with 150 home runs and 421 RBI.

The 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick is one of the game's most-prolific power hitters, and it can be argued that he hasn't even hit his prime yet.

Washington is a perennial playoff contender, however, it has been unable to get past the National League Division Series during Harper's tenure.

If the Nats can't come to terms on a long-term deal with him prior to the start of the 2018 season, the pressure will be enormous to win immediately.