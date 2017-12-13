Diamond Dallas Page Talks Possible WWE Return, DDP Yoga, WWE's Mount Rushmore

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

After one of the most unlikely career trajectories in wrestling history, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is still making an impact on the business by using his mind and his unwavering positive attitude.

DDP's career consisted of overcoming adversity time after time, and he is using his inspirational story to help other people make the most out of their lives.

In an interview promoting the new DDP Yoga NOW app for iOS and Android, DDP spoke to Ring Rust Radio about how his fitness program is changing the game, his thoughts on a possible return to in-ring action in WWE, who would make his wrestling Mount Rushmore and more.

While DDP has shared his unique fitness and health plans with thousands of people over the years, he is changing the game again with the development of the DDP Yoga NOW app, which allows people to track their workouts and nutrition regimen from anywhere.

"We have been working on the app for years, and we are finally at the spot where we can promote it and let people know about it. A lot of people still invest in our DVDs, but eventually just like the eight-track and VHS, they are going to be gone," he said.

"I have been preparing for that day with the DDP Yoga app. The app really has every workout I have ever done plus all the new workouts just for the app. They range from kids workouts, beginner, intermediate and advanced."

One of the reasons people follow DDP's words is his own past trials and tribulations, including his jump to be an in-ring competitor when he was 35 years old. People who are looking for some guidance and support want someone who has been down the same roads, and he has faced plenty of struggles.

Despite the unlikely road to the top, DDP became one of the biggest stars of the 1990s in wrestling. He has returned to WWE in the past few years for one-off appearances at the 2015 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 32, but he is honest about not working longer matches anymore.

"I know I could, but how would I be at the end of the match? Risk and reward, it wouldn't be worth the punishment," he said. "The reason why Vince [WWE chairman McMahon] put me in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal; there was still 12 legends that could go like myself and Tatanka. So a few days before my 60th birthday, it was a real honor to get asked to do this.

"You have guys like Ric Flair and Dory Funk who could do this kind of work in their 60s and maybe a couple of other guys, but it's a very small handful of guys that could.”

During his recent appearances, DDP has been in incredible shape, but his knowledge of his own body trumps all. While the WWE Universe would love to see one final program for the legend, his legacy has already been cemented.

DDP has always been a student of the game, and he was asked about which four Superstars he would put on his Mount Rushmore. While he has bias as a member of the industry, he answered the question honestly.

"For me personally, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts, and Vince McMahon. I would absolutely put myself on there if I could, Vince would be gone," DDP said. "Dusty and I would sit around and talk about Vince. We considered him the best heel/babyface in the business ever. When he is face you love him, and when he is heel you hate him. He is the worker's worker."

Part of the reason so many fans came to love DDP is his personality and that has not changed in many years. He speaks from the heart and follows through with his commitments as a professional and as a person.

The wrestling industry has its problems with people being disingenuous, but DDP has always been a refreshing change of pace.

Whether it's helping an up-and-coming talent or saving someone from their vices, DDP is what wrestling should be all about: family.

