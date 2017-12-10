Report: CJ Fiedorowicz May Retire After Suffering 4 Concussions in 2 Seasons

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Multiple concussions during the 2017 season could cause Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz to retire early.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 26-year-old has had at least four concussions in the last two seasons—including three this year—and will have to pass a team physical before he returns to the field.

If Fiedorowicz can't pass the physical, his career could be over.

As Schefter noted, the tight end could also lose a significant amount of money thanks to a key part of his contract. If he is cut due to a pre-existing condition—which apparently includes a concussion—his base salary would drop by $2.8 million.

The 2014 third-round pick is coming off his best season in the NFL. He grabbed 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns for the Texans in 2016 despite question marks at quarterback. However, head injuries have kept him off the field this season.

After going on injured reserve due to a concussion in Week 1, he returned in Week 10 before suffering another concussion in Week 13. He was placed on season-ending IR this past week and finished the year with 14 catches for 127 yards.