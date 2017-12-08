Javier Mascherano Wants to Play 'Where I Feel Important' Amid Barca Exit Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Javier Mascherano has dropped further hints that his time at Barcelona will soon be coming to an end after he said he no longer feels important at the Camp Nou.

He told TyC Sports (h/t Calciomercato.com's Nima Tavallaey Roodsari):

"My destiny has to be to play at a place where I feel important, the reality is that I am no longer as important at Barcelona as I once was.

"I do not know what will happen in the future but I will leave the day when I feel that I am a problem for the club. What I fear the most is that I have had five muscle problems in the past 12 months."

Mascherano has discussed his future a lot in recent weeks and believes he is in the final phase of his Barca career, per Goal:

The 33-year-old has missed the Blaugrana's last six matches in all competitions because of a hamstring injury and dealt with a number of small issues last season, albeit he was still able to make 40 appearances in all competitions.

Mascherano has been a key player for Barca since his arrival from Liverpool in 2010, making over 300 appearances for the club in that time.

Shortly before his injury this season, he achieved a significant milestone, per OptaJose:

One of the reasons for the Argentinian's longevity at the Camp Nou has been his adaptability. He arrived primarily as a holding midfielder, but such has been the quality of Barcelona's midfield options that a great many of his outings have come at centre-back.

Samuel Umtiti's arrival at the club and subsequent partnership with Gerard Pique have reduced him to a squad role, where once he was a key player at the Camp Nou.

As such, it's not too surprising he's considering seeking a new challenge, particularly as he's won every trophy available to Barcelona at least twice, not including the UEFA Europa League as the club have not participated in it since it was the UEFA Cup in 2004.

The club cannot afford to lose him in January, though, as their only other alternative to Pique and Umtiti is Thomas Vermaelen.

Having just one back-up central defender would be difficult in itself, but that's doubly the case with the Belgian given his unreliable fitness.

Mascherano will likely see out the campaign at Barca, where he will hope to sign off with more honours.