Timing 'Perfect' for Harry Kane Move to Real Madrid, Says Jermaine Jenas

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Talk of Karim Benzema's Real Madrid career coming to an end means the timing is "perfect" for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to move to the Spanish club, according to former Spurs player Jermaine Jenas.

However, the midfielder-turned-pundit does not believe England international Kane will swap London for Madrid at the end of the season despite potentially being an ideal replacement for Benzema, per BT Sport (via Owen Fulda of the Daily Star):

"I don't see it happening this summer. Harry's been quite clear in saying that as long as the ambitions of the club are there, he will remain at Tottenham. The only difficult nature to that is the timing seems to be perfect.

"There's talk of Benzema's career coming to an end at Real Madrid, and Kane seems to fit that mould perfectly, but along with other players. But I personally think that Kane will still be at Spurs going into that new stadium."

Real have made a poor start to the defence of their La Liga title in 2017-18 and are already eight points behind table-topping Barcelona after 14 matches.

One of their most obvious problems has been a lack of firepower up front as 29-year-old Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have struggled to find the net—the latter's prolific form in the UEFA Champions League has belied his La Liga struggles.

The French striker has netted just twice in 10 league appearances this season, and Real manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly now desperate to add more firepower to his front line.

While he "remains a big fan" of Benzema, Zidane has drawn up a four-man shortlist of strikers he wants to sign, which is made up of Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Krasnodar's Fyodor Smolov.

Kane is conspicuous by his absence from that list, but the £200 million-rated Englishman has been regularly linked to Real in the past, per Matt Hughes in the Times.

The 24-year-old has continued his emergence as a world-class striker in 2017-18, netting 10 times in 14 Premier League games to set himself up well for a potential fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign in the English top flight.

Kane could be the ideal successor for Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu, but, as arguably Spurs' most important player, the north London outfit will be loath to let him go, and the striker himself seems settled at the club.