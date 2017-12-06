    Stephen Curry Says Ankle Injury Will Be Good for Warriors in the Long Run

    Tyler Conway
December 6, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 4: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 4, 2017 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said he's thankful his ankle injury happened in the beginning of the season rather than later on when it could have affected their playoff push.

    "Yeah, you know I wanted to play here at home, but it's better it happened now rather than later in the season," Curry told ESPN's Chris Haynes on Wednesday. "It gives me time to get healthy and the team time to find continuity. This should be good for us in the long run."

    An MRI revealed no structural damage to Curry's right ankle, which he turned Monday night in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He's been diagnosed with a sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

    "It's the best possible scenario, time-wise," Curry said. "I didn't know how significant it was, but obviously, the results are good news. I'll just rehab, work and wait to see when the Warriors decide to bring me back. I'll be ready."

    The early part of Curry's career was nearly derailed by ankle injuries. In fact, the Warriors owe their signing of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala in part to Curry's ankle troubles. His four-year, $44 million extension became the best contract in basketball and allowed the Warriors room to sign Durant and Iguodala, thanks entirely to the ankle problems.

    Curry has been largely healthy for the last five seasons, so there is no real concern about the long-term ramifications of his injury. The Warriors will simply have to learn to play a different style, much in the way they adjusted without Durant last season.

