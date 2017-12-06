Ronda Rousey Rumors: UFC Star 'Finalizing Details' to Sign WWE Contract

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts star Ronda Rousey may be nearing an agreement to finalize her long-awaited move to WWE, USA Today's Martin Rogers reported Wednesday.

Rousey hasn't officially retired from MMA but hasn't fought since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. UFC President Dana White cast major doubt on Rousey's future in the company last month, when he told reporters he "wouldn't want to see" her fight in the UFC again.

A transition to professional wrestling wouldn't be surprising for Rousey. She made a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 to confront Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and many around WWE have openly discussed the possibility since then.

WWE seemed to all but confirm Rousey's imminent arrival when it shared a clip on Twitter of Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke at the Mae Young Classic. The trio was confronted backstage by Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch:

The timing of Rousey's arrival would make sense were she to officially arrive in the next few weeks. WrestleMania season is right around the corner, and there's no question WWE would want to have Rousey's debut coincide with one of the company's biggest shows of the year.

If WWE didn't want to wait until WrestleMania 34 on April 8, then Rousey could appear at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Jan. 28 at the Wells Fargo Center. She could be involved in a non-wrestling segment that sets up her WrestleMania storyline, or she could even be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, since the event always features a few shocks.

Rousey's move to WWE feels inevitable, and it was just a matter of the two parties finally coming together to work out a deal. Based on Rogers' report, the saga may be reaching its conclusion.