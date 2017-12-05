Manchester United Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Rumours Return

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is once again being linked with Manchester United, with the latest reports from Italy saying the Red Devils scouted him during the 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

According to Il Messagero (via Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Lazio want €100 million (roughly £88 million) for their Serbia international. Tuttomercatoweb previously reported the same asking price, with Le10Sport stating Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Juventus are also interested (via Football Italia).

Per Coast, Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with United on plenty of occasions, and manager Jose Mourinho is said to be “enchanted” by the player. The versatile midfielder has quickly become one of Serie A's best, and with his 6'4'' size, he's seen as a possible replacement for Marouane Fellaini.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most unique players in any of Europe's top competitions. His size and brute strength would suggest he's a bruiser, but he's blessed with tremendous vision and passing range, as well as solid athleticism.

The result is a 22-year-old central midfielder who can do just about anything on the pitch. He'll orchestrate Lazio's attack, pick out players with excellent long balls, score goals himself―with his feet and his head―and do all of the dirty work ahead of the defence.

As shared by sportswriter Matthew Santangelo, this run that led to a goal in the win over Sampdoria highlights his blend of strength, athleticism and vision to find his team-mate:

Sportswriter David Amoyal has long been a fan:

Milinkovic-Savic is somewhat reminiscent of City's Yaya Toure, and while the Ivorian may have been a more gifted scorer in his prime, it's important to remember the Lazio man is still just 22 years old.

He only moved to Italy two years ago―before that, he spent time in the Belgian league. Milinkovic-Savic's development has been rapid, and with so much space to grow still, he could end up eclipsing Toure altogether.

It's easy to see why Lazio would hold out for €100 million, and at this point, it's not hard to believe top clubs would be willing to spend such an enormous fee. Goal's Mootaz Chehade previously tweeted he's worth whatever clubs have to offer:

Lazio have been in great form this season and are a club in the ascendancy, but they have long struggled to keep hold of their top talents and likely won't block a move next summer. United aren't afraid to spend big, so if they're willing to meet the valuation, there's no reason why this move couldn't happen.

A midfield pairing of Paul Pogba and Milinkovic-Savic has the potential to physically dominate any in world football without losing the technique and passing range needed in the modern game―if Mourinho decides to bring the Serb to Old Trafford, fans should rejoice.