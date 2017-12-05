Steven N'Zonzi Reportedly Flies into London for Arsenal Transfer Talks

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has reportedly flown into London as speculation of Arsenal's interest in the player continues to grow.

The engine-room figure is said to have arrived at Heathrow Airport after being told by his club that he can leave following a bust-up with manager Eduardo Berizzo, per Charles Watts of football.london.

N'Zonzi left the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan at half-time during a UEFA Champions League group-stage clash against Liverpool in November, when his side were trailing 3-0.

Watts also wrote that N'Zonzi had been left out of Sevilla's Champions League squad for the upcoming fixture against Maribor, although team-mate Clement Lenglet posted evidence on Monday to suggest he is with the rest of the team:

N'Zonzi has a £35 million release clause in his contract and will be allowed to leave Spain's top flight when that figure is met, although Sevilla could be willing to sell for less than that fee.

It's reported the player skipped training the day after that 3-3 draw against Liverpool, intensifying further any speculation of a potential winter exit.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan recently nodded to the dim-looking future awaiting the Frenchman in Sevilla following his fallout with Berizzo, whom he is said to have accused of favouritism among certain players:

The Daily Star's Harry Howes cited a report from Spanish outlet El Gol and said Liverpool could also bid for N'Zonzi by offering misfit striker Daniel Sturridge in part-exchange.

It seems unlikely Gunners chief Arsene Wenger would be so willing to offer players moving in the opposite direction.

The north Londoners already added one tough-tackling talisman to their side in Granit Xhaka, who arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2016, but he isn't yet the finished article in the role of midfield general.

James Benge of the Evening Standard recently provided quotes from Wenger, who touched upon Xhaka's hot-headed nature:

Some Arsenal fans would welcome another similar presence in their engine room, and N'Zonzi has the added benefit of having already featured in the Premier League following spells at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

N'Zonzi was said to have handed in a transfer request over the summer, and news of his recent trip to the English capital have only further encouraged talk of a winter switch to Arsenal.