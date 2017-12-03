Archie Manning Comments on Eli Possibly Retiring After Controversial Benching

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

After being benched in favor of Geno Smith, Eli Manning could potentially be looking at retirement.

His father, Archie, discussed the possibility Thursday after saying the Giants' decision "just flat broke his heart," via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

"Eli might say, 'I've had enough. I'm feeling good. I've got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I'm healthy. And that's it.' So there's no sense speculating," Archie Manning said.

Eli Manning will not start Sunday for the first time since his rookie season, ending a streak of 210 starts. With the Giants currently just 2-9 on the year, the organization is planning to use the opportunity to evaluate the entire roster for the future.

Smith will at least start against the Oakland Raiders, but rookie Davis Webb could potentially earn some starts before the end of the year.

Despite the organization's plans for the remainder of the season, Manning's time in New York isn't necessarily finished. Team president John Mara indicated he could return to his previous role in 2018.

"I don't think you should be writing his obituary yet," Mara said last week, per Tom Rockof Newsday. "A lot of things can change. We obviously have some tough decisions to make before the start of next year."

The veteran is also signed through the 2019 season, with a potential out in the contract not coming until after 2018, per Spotrac.

He could be in high demand this offseason if he hits free agency, but it's clear retirement is at least a possibility.