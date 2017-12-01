Ole Miss Reportedly Gets 2-Year Bowl Ban, Scholarship Loss for NCAA Violations

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Ole Miss was reportedly dealt several sanctions Friday for NCAA rules violations, including a two-year bowl ban.

According to Scout.com's Chuck Rounsaville, Ole Miss also received a four-year probation period, 13 lost scholarships and a $179,000 fine. SBNation's Steven Godfrey confirmed the bowl ban.

Per Antonio Morales of the Clarion Ledger, the Ole Miss football program faced 21 allegations, 15 of which were Level I NCAA violations.

At a Committee on Infractions hearing in September, Ole Miss contested parts of nine of the 21 allegations levied against it, according to Morales.

Among the allegations were academic fraud, impermissible benefits provided to student-athletes by boosters and a lack of institutional control.

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was part of the investigation as well after he resigned in July due in part to phone calls made from Freeze's university-provided phone to an escort service.

Per ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach, Freeze was suspended and given a show cause for failure to monitor his staff, meaning any school that hires him would have to appear before the infractions committee.

Ole Miss played under a self-imposed bowl ban this season, meaning it will not compete in a bowl game despite going 6-6 under replacement head coach Matt Luke.