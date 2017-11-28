    LeBron James Ejected for 1st Time in Career for Arguing Non-Call vs. Heat

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with referee Marat Kogut #32 in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 09, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his 15-year career on Tuesday when referee Kane Fitzgerald slapped him with a double-technical foul for arguing a non-call in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' showdown with the Miami Heat.

    Prior to the early exit, James racked up 21 points (10-of-16 shooting), 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in 28 minutes.

    According to Basketball Reference, no player had posted 21 points, 12 boards, six dimes and five steals in a game this season—much less in 28 minutes—prior to James' performance Tuesday.

    LeBron proceeded to stay busy in the locker room as the fourth quarter unfolded: 

    Assuming he isn't disciplined further by the league office, James will return to the floor Thursday night when the Cavaliers travel to Philips Arena for a clash with the Atlanta Hawks.

