LeBron James Ejected for 1st Time in Career for Arguing Non-Call vs. Heat

LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his 15-year career on Tuesday when referee Kane Fitzgerald slapped him with a double-technical foul for arguing a non-call in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' showdown with the Miami Heat.

Prior to the early exit, James racked up 21 points (10-of-16 shooting), 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in 28 minutes.

According to Basketball Reference, no player had posted 21 points, 12 boards, six dimes and five steals in a game this season—much less in 28 minutes—prior to James' performance Tuesday.

LeBron proceeded to stay busy in the locker room as the fourth quarter unfolded:

Assuming he isn't disciplined further by the league office, James will return to the floor Thursday night when the Cavaliers travel to Philips Arena for a clash with the Atlanta Hawks.