Drew McIntyre Reportedly Suffered Torn Bicep, Former WWE NXT Champ Talks Injury

Credit: WWE.com

Former NXT champion Drew McIntyre confirmed Monday he was injured during his loss to Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 18.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported McIntyre suffered a torn bicep that will keep him out for months. According to Satin, McIntyre is aiming to come back around WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

McIntyre's tweet and Satin's report confirmed what many fans had expected after TakeOver. McIntyre was visibly favoring his arm after his defeat to Almas, and he said in a backstage interview he "felt something go" in his "bicep, elbow area."

While McIntyre indicated he wants to regain the NXT Championship, a return to WWE's main roster may be more likely when he's healthy enough to step into the ring again.

The 32-year-old rose rapidly through the ranks at NXT. His first match back with NXT was in April, and he was the NXT champion within four months after he defeated Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Throw in the fact his title reign lasted just 92 days, and it would appear McIntyre wasn't long for NXT prior to his injury.

Roode earned a promotion to SmackDown Live without receiving a televised rematch against McIntyre for the NXT Championship. It wouldn't be the first time WWE moved a former NXT champion to the main roster without granting him an opportunity to win back the belt.

Similarly, Asuka never wrestled in NXT again after suffering a collarbone injury in her victory over Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. She forfeited the title and debuted on Raw when she returned to full health.