    Chip Kelly Reportedly Out of Running for Florida Job

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Chip Kelly of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Chip Kelly is reportedly out of the running for the University of Florida football team's vacant head coaching position, according to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

    Forde reported that Florida officials met with Kelly in New Hampshire on Sunday, but they are now focusing their attention on other candidates.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

