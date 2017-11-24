    Oscar Pistorius' Jail Sentence for Killing Girlfriend Increased to 13 Years

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    South African Paralympian athlete Oscar Pistorius (C) reacts at the High Court in Pretoria, on July 6, 2016 after being sentenced to six years in jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago. Pistorius was freed from prison in the South African capital Pretoria last October after serving one year of a five-year term for culpable homicide -- the equivalent of manslaughter. / AFP / POOL / MARCO LONGARI (Photo credit should read MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARCO LONGARI/Getty Images

    Oscar Pistorius' six-year jail sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been increased to 13 years and five months by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

    According to BBC News, the South African Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein ruled he should serve the prescribed 15-year sentence for murder, minus time already served, after prosecutors contested his initial six-year sentence.

    South African outlet Eyewitness News shared details from the ruling:

    Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013, firing four shots at her through a locked toilet door.

    The six-time Paralympic gold medallist claimed he mistook her for a burglar who had broken into his home in Pretoria. He was initially found guilty of manslaughter in 2014, before his conviction was changed to murder on appeal the following year.

    According to the BBC, he was handed the lighter sentence of six years because of mitigating factors such as his "rehabilitation and remorse," which "outweighed aggravating factors such as his failure to fire a warning shot."

    The 31-year-old was not in court to learn of the decision, the BBC reported.

    Pistorius, a double-amputee below the knee, became the first amputee sprinter to compete at the Olympic Games when he took part in the 2012 Olympics in London.

