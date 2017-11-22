Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Multiple Gymnasts

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Larry Nassar faces a prison term of at least 25 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting multiple underage girls while serving as the doctor for Team USA gymnastics and Michigan State University.

CBS News provided video of Nassar entering his guilty plea:

Nassar officially pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He plead guilty to abusing seven girls and has been further accused of assaulting more than 100 people, including Olympians Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

"I pray every day for forgiveness," Nassar said in court Wednesday, per Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times.

"Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor," Raisman tweeted Wednesday morning while watching court proceedings.

Maroney publicly accused Nassar of sexually abusing her during her gymnastics career in October. Raisman and Douglas followed with accusations of their own within the last month.

"You used your position of trust in the most vile way: to abuse children. I agree that now is a time of healing, but it may take them a lifetime of healing while you spend your life behind bars thinking of what you did by taking away their childhood," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said in the courtroom.

Nassar previously pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and faces additional charges of sexual abuse in Eaton County, Michigan, where he's accused of assaulting girls at a gymnastics club.