Aaron Jones Arrested in October on Multiple Charges, Admitted Smoking Marijuana

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones admitted to smoking marijuana after being arrested in early October following a traffic stop, according to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The running back was charged with speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system. He has pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Jones, 22, was pulled over traveling 79 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone, per that report, and state trooper Dillon Larson smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones told Larson he had smoked three hours prior while eating breakfast.

Per Cohen, "A second trooper arrived on the scene, and Jones was asked to participate in a standardized field sobriety test along the side of the highway. The report states Jones was assessed one 'clue' for using his arms to balance during a walking test but had no issue standing on one leg or tracking an object with his eyes."

He also underwent a blood test.

Jones was also arrested in Feb. 2016 on suspicion of DWI but entered a probation program and ultimately had the charges dropped as a part of his pretrial diversion program.

Jones ascended to the top of Green Bay's running back depth chart this season after rushing for 370 yards and three scores, though an MCL sprain suffered last week was expected to sideline him three to six weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.