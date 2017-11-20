    Aaron Jones Arrested in October on Multiple Charges, Admitted Smoking Marijuana

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 22: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones admitted to smoking marijuana after being arrested in early October following a traffic stop, according to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

    The running back was charged with speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system. He has pleaded not guilty to each charge.

    Jones, 22, was pulled over traveling 79 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone, per that report, and state trooper Dillon Larson smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones told Larson he had smoked three hours prior while eating breakfast.

    Per Cohen, "A second trooper arrived on the scene, and Jones was asked to participate in a standardized field sobriety test along the side of the highway. The report states Jones was assessed one 'clue' for using his arms to balance during a walking test but had no issue standing on one leg or tracking an object with his eyes."

    He also underwent a blood test.

    Jones was also arrested in Feb. 2016 on suspicion of DWI but entered a probation program and ultimately had the charges dropped as a part of his pretrial diversion program.

    Jones ascended to the top of Green Bay's running back depth chart this season after rushing for 370 yards and three scores, though an MCL sprain suffered last week was expected to sideline him three to six weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lefkoe's Locks: MNF Gambling Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Miller's Latest NFL Draft Big Board

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Does McNabb Deserve Your HOF Vote?

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ex-WR Glenn Dies in Car Accident at 43

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report