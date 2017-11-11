Chiefs DT Roy Miller Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested Saturday morning in Jacksonville, Florida, on a domestic battery charge, according to the Associated Press.

The AP added there was also a minor injury and that Miller is set to appear before a judge Saturday.

Per Tom Martin of KCTV5, the Chiefs responded with the following statement: "This morning we were informed about an incident involving one of our players, Roy Miller. We are still in the process of gathering details on the situation. We will have no further comment at this time."

The 30-year-old Miller is in his first season with the Chiefs after spending the first eight years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miller has served primarily in a backup role for Kansas City, registering six combined tackles in seven games.

The Chiefs are on a bye this week before returning to action in Week 11 to face the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium.