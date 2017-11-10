Martellus Bennett Reportedly May Try to Play Through Torn Rotator Cuff

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tight end Martellus Bennett may try to play through a torn rotator cuff after the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers waived him due to the torn rotator cuff. If he can't play through it, the Patriots will put him on injured reserve.

Last month, Bennett suggested in an Instagram post that he was planning on retiring after the 2017 season, writing, "After conversations with my family, I'm pretty sure these next eight games will be the conclusion of my NFL career. To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you," per NFL.com's Nick Shook.

The 30-year-old Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Packers during the offseason. In seven games this season, he has registered 24 receptions for 233 yards.

He spent the 2016 campaign with the Patriots following a trade from the Chicago Bears, producing 55 receptions for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

The 2014 Pro Bowler filled in admirably for an injured Rob Gronkowski, and he has a chance to join forces with Gronk this season if he is able to play through his injury.

New England acquired Dwayne Allen from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason to serve a the No. 2 tight end, but he has yet to record a catch.

Bennett's first opportunity to begin his second stint with the Pats will come Sunday when 6-2 New England takes on the struggling Denver Broncos.