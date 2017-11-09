    Jordan Brand, Oklahoma Announce Uniform Contract

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2017

    NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 02: Oklahoma Sooners helmet on the field before the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 56-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** local caption ***
    Brett Deering/Getty Images

    Jordan Brand and the University of Oklahoma announced an apparel deal Thursday that will make Jumpman the official uniform provider for the Sooners football team as well as their men's and women's basketball teams.

    According to the school's official press release, the programs will begin to don the Jordan Brand jerseys during their respective 2018-19 seasons. 

    The Sooners will be the third school to don Jordan Brand uniforms on the gridiron. 

    The Michigan Wolverines became the first to do so in 2016, and the North Carolina Tar Heels—Jordan's alma materfollowed their lead in advance of the 2017 campaign. 

    On the court, the Sooners will join squads like the Wolverines, Tar Heels, Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles and Oakland Golden Grizzlies as those rocking Jumpman-emblazoned threads. 

    It should also be noted former Oklahoma All-American and current Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin is a Jordan Brand ambassador. 

    According to the school, "Griffin was on OU's campus today to announce the brand's new partnership and welcome the Sooners to the family."

    Related

      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      Mayfield Rises in Latest Heisman Rankings

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      What’s Oklahoma's Biggest Weakness?

      Greg Wallace
      via Bleacher Report
      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      How Oklahoma Can Get into the CFP

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Felder & Nelson Live: College Football Week 11 Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report