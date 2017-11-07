Rudy Gobert Says 76ers Are 'Overprotecting' Joel Embiid from Injuries

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert said the Philadelphia 76ers are "overprotecting" Joel Embiid with the center set to miss Tuesday night's game between the teams at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City to rest.

Eric Woodyard‏ of the Deseret News passed along Gobert's thoughts about the Sixers' cautious approach with one of their future cornerstones.

"To be honest, I think they are overprotecting him," he said.

Philly head coach Brett Brown announced Monday that Embiid wouldn't play against the Jazz as the team begins a five-game road trip. The decision came as a surprise since the 76ers haven't played since Friday night and don't have any back-to-back games during the trip.

"I follow the instruction of our medical people, and there is completely a thought-out plan why this plan has been recommended," Brown told reporters. "If it requires more information, they will be the ones to explain why they decided to make this recommendation."

Embiid has been limited to 39 appearances since the Sixers selected him with the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft due to injuries. He missed each of his first two seasons with foot problems and was limited to 31 games during the 2016-17 campaign due to a knee issue.

He's looked healthy so far this season, though. He's averaged 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks while playing 27.6 minutes per game in eight starts.

That said, it's hard to blame Philadelphia's medical team for taking a conservative route. The team isn't quite ready to compete for a championship, though the end of the rebuild is finally in sight, and the roster features plenty of frontcourt depth to handle the occasional rest games for Embiid.

Richaun Holmes and Jahlil Okafor, who's struggled to crack the rotation this season, should both see more playing time in the starter's absence against the Jazz.