Diego Simeone Reportedly on Everton's Managerial Shortlist with Sam Allardyce

fotopress/Getty Images

Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, is reportedly keen to make Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone the club's next manager.

According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, the Toffees chief is thinking big, while the club is also considering Sam Allardyce, Watford boss Marco Silva and caretaker manager David Unsworth:

Simeone is rated as one of the finest managers in world football, and it'd be a huge surprise if the Premier League side could pry him away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Since taking over at Atletico in 2011, the coach has done an exceptional job, leading the team to the Copa del Rey in 2012-13 before steering his players to a surprise title triumph in 2013-14.

During their title-winning season, Atletico also made it to the UEFA Champions League final, a feat they repeated two years later. However, rivals Real Madrid edged them out in both matches.

Sky Sports' Alan Myers believes that if the Toffees have any chance of getting Simeone, they well have to wait until the summer:

Even so, if Simeone is open to moving elsewhere, then surely there will be grander clubs interested in him based on the incredible job he's done in the Spanish capital.

At this point, Allardyce appears a more realistic option for Everton, who have endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign despite their summer investment. The former England and Crystal Palace boss is renowned for his ability to steer teams away from relegation trouble, and the Toffees sit in 15th in the table.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail reported the 63-year-old had held talks with Moshiri about the position. But speaking to TalkSport on Tuesday, Allardyce denied there had been any contact.

Silva has impressed plenty with his work in English football, as he gave Hull City a fighting chance of staying in the top flight last season. He's also shone with Watford early in the campaign, though the team are on a three-game losing streak.

Unsworth stepped in to replace Ronald Koeman after the Toffees axed the latter. He picked up his first win in dramatic circumstances against Watford on Sunday. Everton trailed 2-0 before making a stunning comeback late on to win 3-2.