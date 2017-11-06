Neymar, Unai Emery Reportedly Meet Amid Star's Rumoured Issues with Manager

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and club manager Unai Emery have reportedly met to resolve their differences.

According to a story from Le Parisien (h/t Sport), the forward has quickly become "fed up" with Emery, with the coach said to be unwilling to give the Brazilian preferential treatment.

Telefoot (h/t Marca) have since suggested the pair met ahead of the game against Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and have been able to iron out some issues.

According to Telefoot, Emery is pleased with the way in which Neymar has started his career at PSG having joined from Barcelona in the summer for a world-record fee. The coach is said to be demanding more from the 25-year-old, though, as he believes he can become the best player on the planet.

Additionally, it's been denied in the report that Neymar and other players are unhappy at Emery's insistence on reviewing videos of matches.

As noted by OptaJean, alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, Neymar has helped PSG become the most potent attacking side in European football:

Unsurprisingly, Neymar has found defences in Ligue 1 easy to cut open. The Brazilian's incredible dribbling, technical ability and raw speed have made him so difficult to contain; he's already grabbed 11 goals for his new club in 2017-18.

Per Bleacher Report UK, there aren't many players in European football that have settled in quicker at their new clubs:

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Neymar, though. Earlier in the campaign he and Cavani disagreed over who should take a penalty in the clash against Lyon. Additionally, the former Barca man was sent off for two yellow cards in the 2-2 draw with Marseille.

Naturally, everything Neymar does in the French capital will be an enormous story after such a lucrative move. And given his status, rumours of discontent are unsurprising.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Emery will be keen to get the absolute best from Neymar, though, as an improved version of the Brazilian will only benefit PSG's chances of dominating domestically and putting together a serious challenge for the UEFA Champions League.

Becoming the finest player in the world would have surely been on Neymar's agenda when he made the move to PSG in the previous transfer window. It'd make sense if he and Emery worked together towards that goal.