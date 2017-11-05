Tom Savage on Texans' Loss to Colts: 'I Played Like Crap. That's What It Is'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Tom Savage received plenty of criticism for his performance Sunday in a 20-14 loss to the Colts, and the Texans quarterback was just as harsh in his own assessment.

"It's probably the most frustrating game of my life," Savage said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "It's just one of those deals that I just wasn't making the throws and guys were open. I'm not going to give you a politically correct answer and say like, 'Blah, blah, blah, we can get better.' No, I have to make the throws. I played like crap. That's what it is."

Savage finished 19-of-44 for 219 passing yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown was Savage's first of his career in his fourth season in the league, which includes eight appearances and now four starts. He was named the starting quarterback to begin the season, but was replaced by rookie Deshaun Watson in Week 1 after performing poorly.

With Watson suffering a torn ACL in practice, Savage was once again thrust into the spotlight and the results weren't pretty.

The Texans lost to a Colts squad that was 2-6 entering the day with three straight losses. They were also playing without arguably their top defensive player in Vontae Davis. However, Savage still struggled to get the ball to his playmakers and the Texans were limited to just 14 points scored after averaging 39 points over the last five games.

Houston had a chance to steal a win on the final play from the opposing 7-yard line, but Savage fumbled.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the Texans were considering bringing in free agent Colin Kaepernick, but it appears the job belongs to Savage until something changes. T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin are also on the roster.