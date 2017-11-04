Penn State vs. Michigan State Delayed Hours Due to Lightning

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lightning caused the delay of Saturday's game between the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 24 Michigan State Spartans for several hours at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, the game was halted at 1:15 p.m. ET with Penn State leading 14-7 with 7:58 remaining in the second quarter.

The game restarted at 4:37 p.m. ET, making for a delay of three hours and 22 minutes, per Matt Charboneau of the the Detroit News.

Per Murphy, the stadium was evacuated, and fans were asked to wait inside campus buildings during the delay.

Saturday's contest is a big one for PSU since it is coming off a heartbreaking 39-38 loss to Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions were left outside the Top Four of the initial College Football Playoff rankings despite their 7-1 record, but a win over the Spartans would go a long way toward keeping them in the mix.

Also, Heisman Trophy front-runner Saquon Barkley is looking to bolster his candidacy, but the Penn State running back had just one rushing yard and 13 receiving yards at the time of the delay, although he did complete one pass for 20 yards.