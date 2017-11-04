Steve Kerr Apologizes for Directing Profanity at Official During Game vs. Spurs

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has apologized after cameras showed him directing profane language at an official during Thursday's 112-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Speaking to reporters during shootaround prior to Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center, Kerr said that he needs "to do better" and called his outburst "embarrassing," via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The incident occurred during the first quarter after the Spurs took a 28-12 lead over the Warriors. Kerr was upset a foul wasn't called against San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge and directed his anger at an official.

Kerr received a technical foul for his outburst. The 52-year-old has had explosive moments on the bench in the past, receiving a $25,000 fine from the NBA after being ejected from a game against the Sacramento Kings for swearing at official Bill Spooner.

The Warriors have gotten off to a slow start, at least by their lofty standards. They are 6-3 heading into Saturday's game, though their win over the Spurs was their best of the still-young 2017-18 season because it came after they trailed by as many as 19 points.