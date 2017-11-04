    Marshall Koehn Signed by Bengals After Randy Bullock Injury

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 18: Kicker Marshall Koehn #1 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 18, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals announced the signing of free-agent kicker Marshall Koehn on Saturday.  

    Koehn's addition to the 53-man roster comes after fellow kicker Randy Bullock was listed as questionable on the team's final Week 9 injury report with a back ailment.

    Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News noted Bullock missed practice Wednesday and Friday and took part in a limited session Thursday. Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis wasn't sure following Friday's absence whether he'd be available to kick Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    "He's on the mend," Lewis said. "He showed up with a tight back, and we're dealing with that as we go."

    Signing a second kicker strongly suggests he'll be inactive against the Jags.

    Bullock, who's played for five teams in six NFL seasons, connected on eight of his 10 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point tries through Cincinnati's first seven games.

    Koehn spent last year's training camp with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted out of the University of Iowa. He made 77.8 percent of his field goals and 93.5 percent of his extra points with the Hawkeyes.

    The Minnesota Vikings signed him in January, but he was waived before the start of the regular season.

    Now the 25-year-old Iowa native is in line to make his NFL debut Sunday at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fantasy Week 9 Workload Watch

      Matt Camp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winston's Best Gift May End Up Hurting Him

      Dan Pompei
      via Bleacher Report
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Packers Eyeing Eifert as Offseason Target? 👀

      Evan Massey
      via Blasting News
      NFL logo
      NFL

      HOF LB to Donate Brain to CTE Research

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report