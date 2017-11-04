Marshall Koehn Signed by Bengals After Randy Bullock Injury

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the signing of free-agent kicker Marshall Koehn on Saturday.

Koehn's addition to the 53-man roster comes after fellow kicker Randy Bullock was listed as questionable on the team's final Week 9 injury report with a back ailment.

Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News noted Bullock missed practice Wednesday and Friday and took part in a limited session Thursday. Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis wasn't sure following Friday's absence whether he'd be available to kick Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He's on the mend," Lewis said. "He showed up with a tight back, and we're dealing with that as we go."

Signing a second kicker strongly suggests he'll be inactive against the Jags.

Bullock, who's played for five teams in six NFL seasons, connected on eight of his 10 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point tries through Cincinnati's first seven games.

Koehn spent last year's training camp with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted out of the University of Iowa. He made 77.8 percent of his field goals and 93.5 percent of his extra points with the Hawkeyes.

The Minnesota Vikings signed him in January, but he was waived before the start of the regular season.

Now the 25-year-old Iowa native is in line to make his NFL debut Sunday at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.