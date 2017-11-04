Feleipe Franks Reportedly Told Randy Shannon He's Better Than Malik Zaire

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Florida Gators' decision to change quarterbacks for Saturday's game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is reportedly not sitting well with Feleipe Franks.

During the ESPN telecast of the Florida-Missouri game (via Mark Long of the Associated Press), the sideline reporter said Franks told Gators interim head coach Randy Shannon he was better than Malik Zaire.

This has been a notable week for the Florida football program. The school named Shannon the interim head coach after it parted ways with Jim McElwain on Sunday, one day after a 42-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Shannon announced Thursday that Zaire, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, would make his first start for the Gators against Missouri.

Franks started six of Florida's seven games in 2017, and the redshirt freshman has 830 passing yards and as many interceptions as touchdowns (four) this season. The Gators offense entered Saturday's game tied for 112th out of 130 FBS programs in scoring with 21.3 points per game.

Zaire appeared in two games this season before starting against Missouri. He went 9-of-17 for 106 yards in the season opener against the Michigan Wolverines. His last start was on Sept. 12, 2015, when Notre Dame played Virginia and won 34-27.