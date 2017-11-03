Mark Cuban Thinks Draymond Green Should Apologize to NBA over Owner Comments

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has taken exception to comments made by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Cuban thinks Green owes the NBA an apology for turning comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair "into something it's not."

"He owes the NBA an apology," Cuban said. "I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that's just wrong. That's just wrong in every which way."

Responding to controversial remarks from McNair saying the NFL "can't have the inmates running the prison," Green said on Instagram he believes the team owner "sets a bad precedent" because it has the connotation of one person owning another person:

Cuban added Green's comments make it seem as if owners "don't do everything possible to help our players succeed and don't care about their families and don't care about their lives, like hopefully we do for all of our employees—that's just wrong."

MacMahon noted Cuban brought up programs instituted by NBA franchises that are designed to teach young players life skills so they don't burn through their money and are able to make wise decisions while under a celebrity spotlight.

Cuban also told MacMahon that having discussions about slavery and racial issues would be "great" and added, "let's have that conversation about people who don't respect others."