    Mark Cuban Thinks Draymond Green Should Apologize to NBA over Owner Comments

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has taken exception to comments made by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. 

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Cuban thinks Green owes the NBA an apology for turning comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair "into something it's not."

    "He owes the NBA an apology," Cuban said. "I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that's just wrong. That's just wrong in every which way."

    Responding to controversial remarks from McNair saying the NFL "can't have the inmates running the prison," Green said on Instagram he believes the team owner "sets a bad precedent" because it has the connotation of one person owning another person:

    Cuban added Green's comments make it seem as if owners "don't do everything possible to help our players succeed and don't care about their families and don't care about their lives, like hopefully we do for all of our employees—that's just wrong."

    MacMahon noted Cuban brought up programs instituted by NBA franchises that are designed to teach young players life skills so they don't burn through their money and are able to make wise decisions while under a celebrity spotlight. 

    Cuban also told MacMahon that having discussions about slavery and racial issues would be "great" and added, "let's have that conversation about people who don't respect others."

     

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: John Wall's (Shoulder) X-Rays Negative

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Portugal. the Man on PDX, Kicks & More

      Natalie Weiner
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nance Jr. Could Miss 4-6 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wall: Cavs Tanked to 2 Seed to Avoid Wiz in Playoffs

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report