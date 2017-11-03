    Caroline Wozniacki Announces Engagement to David Lee on Twitter

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark with her boyfriend American profesional basketball player David Lee during a practice session prior to the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki‏ announced her engagement to longtime NBA player David Lee on social media Friday morning. 

    Wozniacki‏ posted a message and a picture of the ring on Twitter:

    The 27-year-old Denmark native is coming off one of her best seasons, which she capped by defeating Venus Williams in the championship match of the 2017 WTA Finals last month.

    Wozniacki is one of the top active players without a Grand Slam title on her resume. The former top-ranked player in the world has reached a major semifinal six times, including two trips to the U.S. Open final, but has been unable to reach the pinnacle on the sport's biggest stages.

    Meanwhile, Lee is a free agent after playing the 2016-17 campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. He's also made stops with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in a 12-year career.

    The 34-year-old University of Florida product has earned two All-Star Game selections and won a championship with the Warriors in 2015.

