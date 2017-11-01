Rick Neuheisel 'Would Absolutely Entertain' Conversation About Oregon State Job

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Rick Neuheisel isn't actively looking for a new job on the sidelines, but he told ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura on Wednesday that he would listen if the Oregon State Beavers reached out to discuss a future as their new head coach.

"I'm not going to pursue it," Neuheisel said. "If they reached out to me and thought I might be a fit, I would absolutely entertain a conversation, but those sort of searches, they have guys in mind. They have ideas to where they're going.

"I've made up my mind that if someone thinks I'm the right fit for a particular situation, I would absolutely entertain and listen to it."

The Beavers and Gary Andersen parted ways on Oct. 9, and they subsequently named Cory Hall as their interim head coach.

However, the school hasn't committed to Hall long-term as it continues to explore options on the open market.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg, Oregon State has hired a search firm "targeting candidates with some head-coaching experience and ties to the Northwest."

Given that criteria, Neuheisel would seem to fit the bill.

Although he hasn't coached since 2011, Neuheisel has 12 years of head-coaching experience thanks to stops at Colorado (1995-1998), Washington (1999-2002) and UCLA (2008-2011).

All told, Neuheisel owns a career record of 87-58, including five bowl wins.